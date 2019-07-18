Friday Night Lights Fest
With the Chicago Bears arriving in Bourbonnais for training camp next week, this all ages event gets everyone in the mood for football. It will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility. There will be children’s activities, food vendors, a youth football game, live music and autograph opportunities with Bears’ alumni. The cost is $2 per person (children 3 and younger will be admitted free) and $50 for the VIP experience. Call the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at 815-351-9068 to purchase advance tickets.
Iroquois County Fair
The 85th rendition of this time-honored event is underway. Highlights include the demolition derby at 7 p.m. tonight, the talent show at 5:30 p.m. Friday, the T&C rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday and the ITPA tractor & truck pull at 6 p.m. Sunday. Check daily-journal.com for a full schedule.
Braidwood Lions Club Summerfest
This annual festival runs from today through Sunday at Braidwood’s Old Smokey City Park. There will be a carnival, flea market and live music among the activities, and the fest will close with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Check braidwoodlionsclub.org for more details.
Rockin on the Square
Another night of music is set in Manteno as the Stingrays, a group which performs rock tunes from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Square on Second.
Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair
Now in its 100th year, the fair began Monday and runs through Saturday in nearby Kentland. Ind. The highlight will come the final evening, when country legends The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 8 p.m. For more details, see newtoncountyfair.weebly.com.
