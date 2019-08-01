Kankakee County Fair
The annual gathering began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds directly south of Kankakee. Grandstand events set for the next four nights at 7 p.m. include School Bus Figure 8 (tonight), monster truck racing (Friday), rodeo (Saturday) and Beater Bonanza (Sunday). Check kankakeefair.org for details.
Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears will practice at Bourbonnais at 8:15 a.m. Friday, and then head north to Soldier Field for a 7 p.m. Saturday workout, which is part of Meijer Bears Family Fest.
Movie at KCC
The Kankakee Community College Alumni Association and the Office for Student Life will host a free showing of “The Avengers: End Game” on Friday night. The gates to the riverfront campus open at 5 p.m. and there will be family activities until the film is shown at dusk. Food will be available for purchase. Guest should bring their own chairs and blankets.
Santana, Doobie Brothers to perform
Guitar virtuoso Carlos Santana and hitmakers the Doobie Brothers will team up for a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets cost as low as $25.
Movies in the Park
The final movie of the 2019 season will be shown Friday at Manteno’s Legacy Park. Children’s activities will begin at 7:30 p.m., and “Jumanji’’ will be shown at dusk.
