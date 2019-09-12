Half Paddy Festival
The annual event marks the halfway point to another St. Patrick’s Day and will be held on the grounds of Kankakee’s St. Patrick Catholic Church. The fest will run from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Seven different bands will perform during the two days and plenty of food, including corned beef, will be served. Beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Mass and honorary procession for law enforcement and emergency first responders will take place. Visit halfpaddy.com or call 815-932-6716.
Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival
Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the GSM campus in Momence, the 28th annual festival will feature a fun-and-games station, pony rides, petting zoo, bingo, expanded walkways and dining tents. The band Final Say is returning by popular demand. Call 815-472-3700, ext. 1012 for more details.
Momence Museum Day
This day has been set aside for people to visit the city’s collection of museums in a coordinated activity. Times vary. Call 262-263-2575 for more information.
Street Fair at Northfield Square
The third and final street fair of 2019 will return to Bradley’s Northfield Square mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can enjoy lunch, listen to live music provided by Matt Yeager and shop the vendor market. Call 815-465-2288 for more details.
Pull in the Park
Postponed last week because of inclement weather, the Pull in the Park now is set for noon Sunday at Chebanse American Legion Park. It will feature a tribute to local military veterans and kids’ games. 815-383-9408 for more details.
