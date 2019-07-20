‘Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)’
The best version is the 1964 collaboration between Frank Sinatra and Count Basie. It is a most fitting entry on this list, as the it was the first song heard on the moon. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin cued it up on a cassette player after he stepped on its surface on July 20, 1969, or 50 years ago today.
‘Moondance’
The title song of Van Morrison’s 1970 hit album, it helped establish the “Belfast Cowboy’’ as a major recording star. His exceptional vocal skills are apparent from the first verse: “Well, it’s a marvelous night for a moondance with the stars up above in your eyes.’’
‘Talking to the Moon’
A song from the 2010 debut album released by Bruno Mars, its slow pace and lyrics were embraced by some and criticized by others, but Brazil is a place where it found universal appeal as it rose to No. 1 on that country’s music charts.
‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’
The song was recorded by LeAnn Rimes in 2000, and got an immediate lift as it was the theme song for the popular movie “Coyote Ugly’’ that was released the same year. It charted in the top 20 in every country it was released in.
‘Moonlight Mile’
The Rolling Stones’ 1971 album “Sticky Fingers’’ is a listening delight from start to finish, and a big reason is this song is the last cut on the record. “Moonlight Mile” also enjoyed a resurgence when it was used in a 2006 episode of the HBO hit TV series “The Sopranos.’’
Source: mashable.com
