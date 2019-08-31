‘September Morn’
A 1979 Neil Diamond song that rose to No. 17 on the Billboard charts, it tells the story of a couple that reunites after a breakup. Diamond sings: “We danced until the night became a brand new day.”
‘September’
Mentioned in “5 things” earlier this week, this 1978 Earth Wind & Fire song rose to No. 8 on the Billboard charts. Co-songwriter Allee Willis describes the song as “joyful music.”
‘September Song’
Frank Sinatra recorded a 1965 album “September of My Years,” and this song was among its offerings. The song is based on a metaphor comparing a year to a person’s lifespan from birth to death.
‘Pale September’
A 1996 Fiona Apple tune, it is written for an ex-boyfriend who had a previous fling with the best friend of Apple’s sister.
‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’
Recorded by Green Day in 2004 and released as a single the next year, it is deeply personal for the band’s frontman, Billy Joe Armstrong. It’s about his father, who died of cancer in September 1982, when Armstrong was only 10. It reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!