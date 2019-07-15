Dog days of summer
The ancient Romans called the hottest, most humid days of summer “dies caniculares” or “dog days.” The name came about because they associated the hottest days of summer with the star Sirius. Sirius was known as the “Dog Star” because it was the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major (Large Dog).
When are the dog days?
The period in the summer often thought to be hottest, usually considered to be July 3 to Aug. 11.
National Dog Day
National Dog Day is observed annually on Aug. 26. This day encourages dog ownership of all breeds. Whether mixed or purebred, embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe and abuse-free life.
‘Going to the dogs’
According to the Macmillan English Dictionary, if a place or an organization is going to the dogs, it is not as good as it was in the past. People often say things like “This country is going to the dogs.”
Most popular breeds
The American Kennel Club says the five most popular breeds for 2018 were: labrador retriever, German shepherd, golden retriever, French bulldog and bulldog.
Other sources: wondoropolis.org, almanac.com, nationaldaycalendar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!