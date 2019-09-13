NEWS: Staggering sense of loss
Deangelo Shelby died after jumping from the Schuyler Avenue bridge last week, and now his devastated family is trying to pick up the pieces.
LOCAL HISTORY: Memories of blast brought back
In 1942, an explosion at the Army arsenal in Elwood left 48 dead, including 14 victims from Kankakee County. Local historian Jack Klasey recalls the tragic day in his weekly column.
SPORTS: On to Week 3
It seems like it just started, but the 2019 high school football regular season will be one third through when this week’s games are played. Find out who won and lost by reading Sports.
NEWS: 5 fascinating facts
The “5 facts’’ feature that runs regularly on page A2 always offers intriguing facts about a variety of subjects. Find out what’s in store next by turning to that page this weekend.
LIFE: Stained glass window restored
A distinctive 75-year stained glass window has been repaired and restored at Kankakee’s First Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
