NEWS: Party a plus for pets
When Clarissa Huffman recently turned 8 years old, she didn’t seek birthday gifts for herself. Instead, she requested pets supplies to be donated to a local shelter.
SPORTS: A perfect pairing
The powerful Coal City and Wilmington football teams bring unblemished records into their conference showdown. Weekend Sports will let you know who remains undefeated.
LOCAL HISTORY: The J-E-L-L-O fellow
Don Bestor spent his early adulthood in Kankakee. Then he moved on to become the orchestra director for the popular Jack Benny radio program of the 1930s. Local historian Jack Klasey tells his story.
LIFE: Purse Palooza
Weekend Life will include a wrap-up of this charity event sponsored by the Daily Journal. All proceeds will benefit four worthy local organizations.
THINK: A conversation with CEO of OAK
Paige Cripe is fairly new to the job of chief executive officer of OAK Orthopedics, but she already has an eye on future plans.
