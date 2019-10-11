NEWS: Public health his purpose
John Bevis, administrator of the Kankakee County Health Department, is not shy about sharing opinions on a vital issue.
LOCAL HISTORY: Foiled jailbreak
In an attempt reminiscent of a jailbreak executed by reputed gangster John Dillinger, George Vaselenko nearly escaped from the Kankakee County Jail in 1935.
THINK: ‘I belong to Olivet’
As his three-decade tenure as president of Olivet Nazarene University draws to a close, John Bowling’s loyalty to the school remains as strong as ever.
SPORTS: Rivalry renewed
Manteno and Peotone high schools have long been athletic rivals, and the two will meet on the football field Friday. The result will be in the weekend Sports section.
NEWS: Survivor put priority on herself
A decade ago, Susan Lucas made a New Year’s resolution to take better care of herself. A short time later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She now is back to living life to its fullest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!