Kelly comes to town
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, will visit the area Friday. Find out what’s on her mind by reading this weekend.
A rare racetrack
In the 1890s, a unique, “kite-shaped’’ track brought harness racing to Kankakee. Jack Klasey recalls those days in his weekly local history column.
1-woman musical
Jillann Gabrielle, a former Kankakee resident, will portray both Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in a free musical she will perform next week.
State powers collide
A pair of teams with state title hopes, Bishop McNamara Catholic and Coal City, will meet in an early-season high school football showdown. We will have the result.
Which way did Wall Street go?
The weekly stock market report will appear in the business section.
