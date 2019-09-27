NEWS: Setting the scissors aside
Anthony Swain spent nearly 60 years working as a local barber. As he turns 77, he is retiring from his lifelong profession.
SPORTS: A dozen duels
There are 12 area high school football games on tap Friday. Both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara have home dates. Learn who won and lost by reading this weekend.
LOCAL HISTORY: Circus arrives a century ago
In the summer of 1912, the fabled Barnum and Bailey Circus rolled into Kankakee for a couple shows under the big top. Jack Klasey recalls the magical day in his weekly column.
NEWS: Gambling in greater numbers
According to figures compiled by the state, Kankakee County residents spend an average of $196 per person, per year on gambling.
