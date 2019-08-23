LOCAL HISTORY: German immigrant gained success
Charles Schneider came to Kankakee in 1869, where he thrived in the insurance, travel and savings and loan fields.
NEWS: SUVs preferred by police
More and more, SUVs are the vehicle of choice among local police.
LIFE: Women in business
The Daily Journal hosts luncheon to salute women who achieve in the business world.
OPINION: Poetry has a special place in his heart
In his weekly column, Dennis Marek describes how he finds comfort in poetic works.
SPORTS: Cubs pursue chase for pennant
The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, two teams in the thick of the hunt for National League playoff spots, begin a three-game series Friday afternoon. Read the result in weekend Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!