LIFE: Mini-golf is back
Adventure Christian Church in Bradley has re-opened the two miniature golf courses that are its facility known as Adventure Commons, which is the former location of Hidden Cove and then Legends Sportsplex.
NEWS: Bradley Mayor Mike Watson’s dual role
Watson is mayor, but that title is technically incorrect. Watson, who was re-elected as a village trustee in the April 2 election, is actually mayor pro tem. And that title makes a difference.
LOCAL HISTORY: Have you ever heard of the Naperville Lounge Company?
Actually, it was the original name of the Kroehler Manufacturing Company, which would be a major employer in Kankakee County for nearly three-fourths of a century.
THINK: Forgotten hero of moon landing
Read about John C. Houbolt, of Joliet, who was the father of NASA’s Lunar Orbit Rendezvous approach that played a key role in the Apollo 11’s lunar module, allowing Neil Armstrong to walk on the moon in 1969.
BUSINESS: Stocks soaring or sinking?
The weekly review of Wall Street activity always appears in the Weekend edition.
