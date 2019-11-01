Iwo Jima Photo (copy)

A Bradley resident says his uncle, Floyd Schultz, a Kankakee native, was among the Marines in the famous photo of the flag-raising on Iwo Jima. The Marines say it was another Schultz. 

 Associated Press

NEWS: Mixup at Iwo Jima?

The identity of one Marine who raised the flag at Iwo Jima at the end of the crucial World War II battle has been in question for decades. A Bradley man believes it is his late uncle.

SPORTS: Pair start playoffs

While most area teams begin action Saturday, Manteno and Wilmington have high school football playoff games set for Friday. The outcomes will be included in Weekend Sports.

THINK: A most deserving couple

Harry and Jaymie Simmon have spent much of their lives devoted to community service, and Riverside Healthcare Foundation has bestowed its Samaritan of the Year Award on the couple.

LIFE: Continuity among couples

Three area couples are celebrating wedding anniversaries of 50 years or more. Find out who they are by turning to page D5 of the Weekend Edition.

LOCAL HISTORY: Ever heard of the ‘Hobo Castle’

Nearly a century ago, numerous drifters would take up temporary residence in Kankakee as they passed through on rail cars. Jack Klasey recalls how they would gather at the “Hobo Castle.’’

