NEWS: Meadowview makeover
New owners of shopping center plan renovations, additions.
LOCAL HISTORY: Last reunion of ‘Kankakee’s Regiment’ recounted
In 1933, a group of local Civil War veterans met for the last time.
THINK: No recession in near future
In a guest column, noted economists Brian Wesbury and Robert Stein foresee a robust 2020.
LIFE: Young local actor among ‘Big Fish’
Nine-year-old Ian Pinski cast member in Chicago theater production.
SPORTS: One step from state
The Milford High School volleyball team will meet Illini Bluffs with a state berth on the line Friday. Read the result in Weekend Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!