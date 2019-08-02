SPORTS: Busy Bears
Prior to heading north for the annual Family Fest at Soldier Field Saturday, the Chicago Bears will practice in Bourbonnais Friday. The Weekend Edition will provide an update on the team’s progress.
LOCAL HISTORY: ‘The Man from Kankakee’
Romy Hammes made a name for himself and his adopted hometown, and local historian Jack Klasey recalls the man’s many accomplishments in his weekly column.
NEWS: Graduation rates on rise
Nearly all local high schools have seen a rise in their graduation rates over the last five years. Reporter David Giuliani provides details on the increase.
THINK: A helicopter haven
The local Army Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center provides a home to 10 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
NEWS: Five facts about mustard
In honor of National Mustard Day on Saturday, the “5 facts’’ feature on page A2 will be devoted to the popular condiment.
