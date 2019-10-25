NEWS: Peer support spreads
The Manteno Police Department is expanding its peer support team to provide aid to family members and close friends.
SPORTS: Who’s in, who’s out?
The final week of the football regular season is upon us, and some area high school teams still are trying to clinch postseason berths. Weekend Sports will update the playoff picture.
LOCAL HISTORY: A navigable Kankakee River?
Over the decades, several attempts have been made to open the Kankakee River to commercial traffic. Jack Klasey recounts the attempts in his weekly history column.
THINK: A chat with the chamber director
Emily Poff, the new executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, shares her thoughts about the organization’s goals and ambitions.
LIFE: No wine on wedding day
In this week’s Milestones section, tips will be provided on how to stage a wedding event without alcohol.
