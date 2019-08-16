NEWS: St. Rose rises again
St. Rose of Lima, an historic local Catholic Church, which closed two years ago, is set to reopen as a chapel.
NEWS: Sears workers set to reunite
While the local Sears closed last year, the many area residents who worked there throughout the decades continue to meet regularly, and have another reunion scheduled for next week.
LIFE: Manteno adds new coffee shop
A mother-son business, ReCharge Coffee Bar, will open in the village later this month.
SPORTS: Bears back at it
With the Bourbonnais training camp now behind them, the Chicago Bears will play their second preseason game Friday as they travel east to meet the New York Giants. Read the result by turning to Sports this weekend.
BUSINESS: Stocks sink, soar or stay stable?
Find out how your investments are faring by turning to the Wall Street report, which appears each and every weekend.
