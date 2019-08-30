SPORTS: High school football begins
The wait is over, and area schools return to the gridiron to kick off the 2019 season. Find Friday results by turning to Sports.
LOCAL HISTORY: Mill covered miles of time
McGrew’s Mill stood on the bank of the Kankakee River from 1841-50. In his weekly history column, Jack Klasey recalls the important role it played.
LIFE: A terrific toymaker
A Clifton man’s fair has creativity has turned into the creation of Wolf’s Den Toys.
BUSINESS: A half century in banking
James Caspary has spent 50 years in banking and recently was honored by The First Trust and Savings Bank for his longevity and quality work.
OPINION: Readers share opinions
The weekend opinion page will include Voice of the People submissions on a variety of topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!