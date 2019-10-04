NEWS: Pension problems
Kankakee and Peotone are among Illinois towns which fall short of making recommended contributions to pension funds.
LOCAL HISTORY: Mail order homes
Homes built from do-it-yourself kits bought from major retailers, such as Sears, were erected in significant numbers a century ago. Some still remain.
SPORTS: A showdown among unbeatens
The Central and Watseka football teams have yet to lose this year, but that will change for one of them as they meet in a pivotal conference battle.
THINK: Student success goal of KCC vice president
As the new Kankakee Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs, David Naze places one priority above all others.
BUSINESS: What’s the stock market situation?
A weekly recap of the activity on Wall Street will appear in the Business section.
Log In
