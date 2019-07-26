SPORTS: Bears back at it
The Chicago Bears 2019 training camp is underway at Olivet Nazarene University. Sports will provide details of the initial action.
THINK: A fair fixture
Pete Schafer has had long involvement with the Kankakee County Fair, serving as fair board president since 2001. As another fair fast approaches, he gives his insights into what makes it successful.
LOCAL HISTORY: One-room school survives
Entire schools housed under one roof were once common, but the Taylor School, relocated to the Kankakee County Museum grounds, is one of the few remaining examples.
NEWS: Hopes for a successful surgery
Longtime Kankakee teacher Karen Dannenhauer suffers from lymphedema, and she is set to have a third surgery to help improve her condition.
LIFE: Fresh films to debut
Some of the most anticipated movies to be released this year will make their debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.
