The 1950 Kankakee Jaycees All-Star team made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., where it finished in third place. Pictured here, top row, from left, are manager Bud Embling, Carl Hartung, Jim Rapp, Dave Evans, Marvin Sublett, Paul Palmateer, Bob Alford and manager Frank Cahan. Bottow row, from left, are Tom Laffey, Mike Leggett, Jerry Johnston, Chuck Boudreau, Jerry Hueling, Joe Scime, Vic Toune and Dick Williams.

THINK: Creative juices first flowed here

Bishop McNamara High School graduate Klaus Schuller has found success in the world of theater.

NEWS: State of school enrollment

Despite decreases elsewhere, enrollment numbers in local schools remains relatively stable.

LOCAL HISTORY: Big Little League achievement

The Kankakee Jaycees All-Star team of 1950 reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., finishing third in the prestigious tournament.

LIFE: A gothic wedding day?

Some couples prepared to walk down an aisle are embracing an unfamiliar theme.

OPINION: Readers have their say

Voice of the People submissions will be included in the Weekend Edition.

