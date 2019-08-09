THINK: Creative juices first flowed here
Bishop McNamara High School graduate Klaus Schuller has found success in the world of theater.
NEWS: State of school enrollment
Despite decreases elsewhere, enrollment numbers in local schools remains relatively stable.
LOCAL HISTORY: Big Little League achievement
The Kankakee Jaycees All-Star team of 1950 reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., finishing third in the prestigious tournament.
LIFE: A gothic wedding day?
Some couples prepared to walk down an aisle are embracing an unfamiliar theme.
OPINION: Readers have their say
Voice of the People submissions will be included in the Weekend Edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!