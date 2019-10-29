Are they real?
No, at least not among humans. But examples of “zombies’’ among animal species are fairly common. They are hosts of parasites. The parasites attack the hosts, such as ants, and come to control their minds.
Where did term come from?
The word “zombie” is related to the African word nzambi, which means “god.” The Grand Serpent, the “Le Grand Zombi,” was the father of all “laos,” or other gods, and appeared in the shape of a python.
Mummies not among them
Mummies are not usually regarded as zombies because while zombies are in a constant state of decay, mummies are deliberately physically preserved.
The zombie father
George A. Romero is often referred to as the “Father of the Modern Zombie” and is widely viewed as the creator of the modern zombie cinema. He has written and directed more zombie films than anyone in history, including the classic “Night of the Living Dead’’ from 1968.
A song title
“Zombie’’ is a hit song recorded by the alternative rock band The Cranberries in 1994. It’s actually a protest song inspired by a 1993 Irish Republican Army bombing, which killed two children.
