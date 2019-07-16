Celebrating a birthday
Widely popular comedic actor Will Ferrell turns 52 today. John William Ferrell was born July 16, 1967, in Irvine, Calif.
Son of a star
His father, Lee Ferrell, was a longtime keyboardist and saxophonist for The Righteous Brothers.
Bug to perform bit in high school
Ferrell became interested in performing while a student at University High School in Irvine, where he made his school’s daily morning announcements over the public address system in disguised voices.
SNL role brought rapid fame
Ferrell joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1995, and in a seven-year run, which ended in 2002, he became arguably the greatest cast member in the long history of the late night comedy.
Also a hit in the movies
Since leaving SNL, Ferrell has been a full-time film actor. The 2004 movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,’’ is among his best efforts.
Source: imdb.com
