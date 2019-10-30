How did it originate?
It is believed that the idea of trick-or-treating developed in the 16th century during the Celtic festival of Samhain. During Samhain people would go guising. Guising is going door-to-door in disguise singing songs in exchange for food.
It began here later
It is recorded that children starting going trick-or-treating in the U.S. in 1911. Trick-or-treating became popular in the U.S. in the 1930s.
A healthy pursuit?
Children originally received fruits and nuts for trick-or-treating.
Chocolate now preferred
Fifty-two percent of trick-or-treaters prefer chocolate candy, such as candy bars, over hard candy, such as lollipops.
Parents commit petty theft
More than 90 percent of parents steal their children’s Halloween candy.
Source: kidsplayandcreate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!