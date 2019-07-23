What exactly is it?
A typewriter is a machine that prints carbon or ink characters on paper, requiring input from a person by pressing buttons, and are mechanically or electro-mechanically driven.
‘Debut’ made 190 years ago
On July 23, 1829, or 190 years ago today, William Austin Burt, of Detroit, received a patent for his “typographer,” a forerunner of the typewriter.
Earlier versions emerged
While Burt is commonly credited with inventing the typewriter, the first typewriter ever invented was possibly by Englishman Henry Mill in 1714. Other early typewriters include inventions by Pelligino Turri, an Italian, in 1808. Turri also invented carbon paper.
Few in use now
Most typewriters were replaced by word processors and computers by the late 1980s, although they still are in use in developing countries, as well as in prisons because of the ban of computers.
Fast-moving fingers
Fast typists can type about 100 words per minute on a manual typewriter, although records have been set for more than 150 words per minute.
