An important day in history
On Aug. 21, 1609, famed Italian astronomer, physicist and engineer Galileo Galilei demonstrated his new telescope to a group of officials atop the Campanile in Venice. The 410th anniversary of the historic event comes today.
Inventor often misidentified
Galileo often is given credit for inventing the telescope. But according to historians, the credit for this achievement actually goes to Dutch lens maker Hans Lippershey in 1608.
Seeing stars not lone purpose
Gazing at the stars was not the only purpose for the telescope. Early telescopes were sold for another purpose. Merchants used them to see trade ships that approached in order to beat the competitors.
Ireland once had largest one
The largest telescope in the world was located in Ireland and known as “The Leviathan of Parsonstown.” It weighed 40 tons and was constructed in 1845. After seven decades of use, it was shut down because of lack of usage stemming from constant bad weather in the area.
A local link
Streator native Clyde Tombaugh personally built telescopes with lenses and mirrors beginning in 1926. In 1930, he used one of his telescopes to discover Pluto.
Sources: telescopicwatch.com, learnastronomyhq.com
