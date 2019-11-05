Wednesday a sweet sounding day?
Saxophone day comes along each and every Nov. 6, and Wednesday brings the next one. Cue up some Charlie Parker or John Coltrane and enjoy.
A Belgian invention
The saxophone was invented around 1840. It was created by Adolphe Sax, a Belgian musical instrument maker. The sax is primarily made of brass.
A jazz staple
The saxophone is one of the primary instruments used to play American jazz music. The first American jazz musician to become famous with the saxophone was Coleman Hawkins in the 1920s.
Former president can play
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is an accomplished saxophone player.
A family affair
The saxophone family includes soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, bass, contrabass and sub-contrabass saxophones.
Sources: holidayinsights.com, softschools.com
