Invented by an Italian man
The piano was invented in Italy in 1709 by harpsichord maker Bartolomeo di Francesco Cristofori. One of Cristofori’s original pianos still is in existence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
What does word mean?
The word piano is the shortened version of the word pianoforte, which means soft (piano) and loud (forte).
Millions ‘tickle the ivories’
There are 18 million nonprofessional piano players in the U.S. alone. Many millions more reside in other countries.
Tune new one quarterly
A new piano should be tuned four times per year to adjust to its new environment and changing seasons. After the first year, tuning twice per year is sufficient.
A marathon concert
Polish musician Romuald Koperski holds the record for the longest piano concert ever held: 103 hours and 8 seconds long.
