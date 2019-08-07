Another one begins today
The Momence Gladiolus Festival dates back to 1938, and the 82nd annual event will begin today and runs through Sunday. This year's theme is "Glad Days are Holidays.'' More details are on Page B1 of today's edition.
Presidents past and present
A dedicated group of volunteers forms the Gladiolus Festival Association, and 15 people have served as the group's president. Mrs. W.J. Parish held the job the longest, as she was president from 1965 through 1998. Lorri Simpson is the current president. She has served since 2013.
Glad Fest royalty
A Queen and Princess Coronation has been a regular part of the event, and a new pair will be crowned tonight when the coronation is held at 7 p.m. at the high school football field.
Line to lead parade
Lifelong Momence resident Elwood Line will be the grand marshal of the Grand Street Parade set for 3 p.m. Saturday. He has attended all but one of the previous Glad Festivals, as he missed one year to attend a family celebration in Arizona.
A magnificent market
The Flea, Craft and Antique Market will be set up at Momence's Island Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It offers something for bargain hunters of all types.
Source: gladfest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!