Deadline arrives Wednesday
The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to make trades during the 2019 season arrives at 3 p.m. Wednesday. July 31 is traditionally the day for the trade deadline.
But this year is different
Up until this year, July 31 was the nonwaiver trade deadline, and Aug. 31 marked the final day for waiver trades. This year, the singular deadline falls on July 31 — no waiver trades can be made in August. Players must stay put.
A key deal for Cubs
In late July 2016, the Chicago Cubs sent a package of talented prospects to the New York Yankees in exchange for relief ace Aroldis Chapman. Three months later, the Cubs won their first World Series crown in 108 years.
White Sox made big move, too
On the trade deadline day of July 31, 2004, the Chicago White Sox dealt pitcher Esteban Loaiza to the Yankees for pitcher Jose Contreras. A year later, Contreras anchored the talented Sox pitching staff and the team won its first World Series title in 88 years.
Who will be dealt this year?
With the deadline a day away, rumors revolve around several star players. San Francisco pitcher Madison Bumgarner tops many lists of potential trade targets.
Sources: mlb.com. usatoday.com
