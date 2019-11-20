What is it? When is it?
Created by the American Cancer Society in 1977, the purpose of the event is to encourage Americans to quit smoking. It is recognized annually on Nov. 21, and the next one comes Thursday.
Massachusetts provided model
The idea for the Great American Smokeout grew from a 1970 event in Randolph, Mass. A man named Arthur P. Mullaney asked people to give up cigarettes for a day and donate the money they would have spent on cigarettes to a high school scholarship fund.
Minnesota also moved early
In 1974, Lynn R. Smith, editor of the Monticello Times in Minnesota, spearheaded the state’s first D-Day, or Don’t Smoke Day.
Positive results evident
Smoking rates have clearly declined in America. The adult smoking rate dropped to an all-time low of 14 percent in 2017. By comparison, the rate was 15.5 percent in 2016 and a whopping 42 percent in 1965.
Still a deadly problem
While cigarette smoking rates have dropped, about 37.8 million Americans still smoke. About half of all Americans who keep smoking will die because of it. Each year, more than 480,000 Americans die from illnesses caused by smoking.
Source: cancer.org
