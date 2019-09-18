Anniversary of TV premiere
On Sept. 18, 1964, the offbeat situation comedy “The Addams Family” premiered on ABC television. Today is the 55th anniversary of its debut.
Comic strip debut came earlier
The Addams family is based on a cartoon series by Charles Addams, which first appeared in The New Yorker magazine in 1938.
Sensational staying power
The show lasted only two years on ABC but has become a cultural icon in the succeeding years through its profound influence on American comics, cinema and television.
New movie to be released
An animated version of “The Addams Family” will be released in theaters nationwide Oct. 11. Three other films based on the cartoon were released in 1991, 1993 and 1998.
Local flavor added
Two local theater troupes have performed “The Addams Family” in the recent past. The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association did so in 2017, and the Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park did so earlier this year.
