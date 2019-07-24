1st state readmitted to Union
Tennessee was the first Confederate state readmitted to the Union after the end of the Civil War. The re-entry occurred on July 24, 1866, or 153 years ago today.
Why the ‘Volunteer State?’
Tennessee is known as the Volunteer State, a nickname which originated during the War of 1812, when volunteer soldiers from Tennessee serving under Gen. Andrew Jackson displayed great valor in the Battle of New Orleans.
A sight to behold
On a clear day seven states — Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia — are visible from Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga.
The home state of Elvis
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock & Roll, was born in Mississippi, but raised in Memphis. His home, known as Graceland, is the second most visited home in the country, trailing only the White House.
Also the home of country music
Tennessee’s state capital, Nashville, is known as “Music City” — the country music capital of the world.
Source: awesomeamerica.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!