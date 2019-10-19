Today’s the day
Sweetest Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in October, or today (unless you’re reading this on Sunday).
First known as Candy Day
When the holiday was founded in 1916, trick-or-treating hadn’t become popular, and there was no autumn revenue boost to the candy industry. That’s why the National Confectioners Association created it. It became known as Sweetest Day in the 1920s.
Hoover had concerns
Herbert Hoover, a future president, who was first director of the U.S. Food Administration, didn’t like the holiday at its outset because the country was conserving sugar in the midst of World War I.
Most popular in Midwest
Sweetest Day never gained as much ground nationally as it did in the Great Lakes region. The main states that celebrate sweetness are Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
More popular than Mother’s Day?
According to Retail Confectioners International, some retailers say their sales for Sweetest Day are better than their sales for Mother’s Day.
Source: mentalfloss.com
