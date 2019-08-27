Another one set to arrive
September 2019 begins on Sunday. It’s the first day of meteorological autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of meteorological spring in the Southern Hemisphere.
First Monday always a holiday
Labor Day, which became a federal holiday in 1894, is celebrated on the first Monday of the month. It falls on Sept. 2 this year.
Roman roots
The name September comes from the Latin septem, meaning seven, since it was the seventh month of the Roman calendar, which began with March.
Rueful memories
Two of the world’s most cataclysmic events took place in September. Nazi Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, setting off World War II. On Sept. 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York and another into the Pentagon in Washington.
A signature song
“September’’ is a 1978 hit single released by Earth Wind & Fire. It reached No. 1 on the U.S. R&B charts, and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.
