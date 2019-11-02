Sink those teeth Sunday
Sandwich Day is recognized each year Nov. 3, or this coming Sunday in 2019. What kind are you going to enjoy? The possibilities are nearly endless.
How did it come to be?
The Englishman John Montagu was the Fourth Earl of Sandwich and a heavy gambler who spent long hours in London’s gambling parlors. In 1762, he created the sandwich by putting meat between two pieces of bread. This allowed him to continue wagering without starving, and the sandwich was named for him.
Kids crave the PB&J
The average American child eats 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he or she graduates high school.
Many originated in America
The United States is considered to be the place where at least 60 different kinds of sandwiches originated.
Fit for a ‘king’
Elvis Presley flew to Denver and back one night just to pick up a Fool’s Gold Loaf: an 8,000-calorie sandwich made from a hollowed out loaf filled with an entire jar of peanut butter, one jar of jelly and a pound of bacon.
