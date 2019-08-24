We need it to survive
Humans need salt to survive, as our bodies require sodium to transmit nerve impulses, contract muscle fibers and control fluid balance in the cells of the body.
But there are drawbacks
However, overconsumption of salt is a leading contributor to a worldwide cardiovascular disease epidemic. Americans are encouraged to consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, but the average person consumes between 2,900 to 4,300 milligrams of sodium daily.
Can you nix it next week?
Each Aug. 29, or this coming Thursday, brings More Herbs, Less Salt Day, when people are urged to substitute herbs for sodium to season their food.
Once a form of currency
Right up to the 20th century, pound bars of salt (called amoleh) were the basic currency in Abyssinia (now called Ethiopia).
A number of uses
Only 6 percent of the salt used in the U.S. is used in food; another 17 percent is used for de-icing streets and highways in the winter months. It also is used to clean a number of items such as carpet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!