You gonna mash some on Monday?
Each Aug. 19, or this coming Monday, is National Potato Day. A serving of the mashed variety along with a hunk of meatloaf might be the ideal comfort food to consume on the first day of the work week.
A presidential potato lover
According to legend, French fries were first served in America during a presidential dinner hosted by Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson, the nation’s third president, held office from 1801 to 1809.
Lots of liquid
Potatoes are comprised of 80 percent water.
Germans really like them
Americans eat plenty of potatoes, or an average of 140 pounds per year. But the German people perhaps love them the most, as they eat an average of more than 200 pounds per year
Enlarged tater came from England
The world’s largest potato weighed in at 18 pounds, 4 ounces according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It was found in England in 1795.
Source: mobile-cuisine.com
