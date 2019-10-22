An important anniversary
Cardinal Karol Jozef Wojtyla was installed as pope of the Roman Catholic Church during a Mass held on Oct. 22, 1978, or 41 years ago today. He took the name Pope John Paul II.
A groundbreaking papacy
Pope John Paul II was a native of Poland and was the first person from a Slavic country to ever become pope. He also was the first non-Italian pope in 455 years.
A long tenure
John John Paul II remained pope for more than 26 years, until his death on April 2, 2005. His pontificate was the third longest in history. Only St. Peter, the first pope who reigned for 37 years (30-67 AD), and Pope Pius IX (31 years, 1846-78), served longer.
Now a saint
Pope John Paul II was canonized for sainthood on April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII was canonized on the same day.
Local church bears his name
St. John Paul II Catholic parish now exists in Kankakee. It was formed when the former parishes of St. Martin of Tours, St. Rose of Lima and St. Teresa were united two years ago.
Sources: britannica.com, worldatlas.com, Daily Journal archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!