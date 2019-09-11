Who exactly is he?
The name not might ring a bell, but a film role Phillip Alford filled is quite familiar. He played Jem Finch, the young son of Atticus Finch in the classic 1962 movie “To Kill A Mockingbird.’’
Now a senior citizen
Alford turns 71 today. Phillip Michael Alford was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Gadsen, Ala.
He didn’t get along with ‘Scout’
Mary Badham played Jem’s younger sister in “Mockingbird’’ and the two young actors constantly bickered during filming. To help ease the tension, Alford’s sister, Eugenia, became the stand-in actress for Badham.
Left acting long ago
Alford has not acted in film since 1972. After leaving the industry, he followed his father into the construction business and became a successful businessman in Mississippi.
A Hall of Fame member
Alford was inducted into the Alabama Walk of Fame in 1989.
Sources: imdb.com, puzzups.com
