What’s its purpose?
Patriot Day is an annual observance on Sept. 11 to remember those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The 18th anniversary of the horrific event comes Wednesday.
Don’t confuse the two
Americans also recognize Patriots’ Day, which is a civic holiday commemorating the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775. It falls on the third Monday in April.
Display flag at half staff
On the direction of the president, the United States flag should be displayed on the homes of Americans, the White House and all U.S. government buildings worldwide on Patriot Day. The flag should be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect to those who died.
Not a public holiday
Patriot Day is not a public holiday. Businesses have normal hours.
A time for silence
Many people observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. CDT on Sept. 11. This marks the time that the first of two planes hijacked by terrorists flew into the World Trade Center in New York.
Source: timeanddate.com
