It arrives Tuesday
October 2019 begins Tuesday. The name has been derived from the Latin “Octo,” which means eight because October was the eighth month of the year according to the Roman calendar.
The origins of Oktoberfest
Germany’s Oktoberfest originally began Oct. 17, 1810, the wedding day of King Ludwig I. In modern times, it often is celebrated in September. The recently completed Manteno Oktoberfest stands as an example.
Daylight Savings Time ends
Daylight Savings Time ends every year at 2 a.m. local time on the last Sunday of October.
Here comes Halloween
Halloween officially is celebrated on the final day of the month (Oct. 31), but its increased popularity has brought celebrations in the days and even weeks leading up to it.
A time to be aware
Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month are both recognized in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!