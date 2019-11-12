Celebrating a birthday
Rock icon Neil Young turns 74 today. He was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
A bevy of bands
Young formed his first band, The Jades, as a teenager in the early 1960s. He was also a member of several other bands, including The Squires, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Star-studded support
Young left CSN&Y for a solo career. His fourth solo album, “Harvest,” was his most popular. Guest musicians on Harvest included James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and the London Symphony Orchestra.
A moon man
Young has written more than 30 songs about or mentioning the moon, including “Harvest Moon.” He once said, “before there was organized religion, there was the moon.”
No commercial appeal
Young never has allowed his songs to be used in commercials.
