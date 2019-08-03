Taste some today
National Mustard Day is celebrated on the first Saturday of August each year, and that means it is upon us today. How about a hot dog covered with the tasty condiment?
Surprising collection of cousins
As members of Brassica or Sinapis genera, mustard plants are close relatives to a surprising variety of common vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, turnips and cabbage.
2 countries produce the most
Canada and Nepal grow mustard plant crops that account for more than half of global mustard production.
Museum not far away
The National Mustard Museum is located in Middleton, Wis., which is about a four-hour drive from Kankakee. The museum is holding a festival in recognition of National Mustard Day today.
Top company based locally
Plochman’s, one of the nation’s most successful and recognizable mustard brands, is based in Manteno. The company provides many jobs to area residents.
Sources: mentalfloss.com, plochman.com
