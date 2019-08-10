Significant anniversary for memorial
On Aug, 10, 1927, or 92 years ago today, President Calvin Coolidge attended a dedicated ceremony for the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. In a speech, he promised federal funding for the project.
Project completed 14 years later
It wasn’t until 1941 that Mount Rushmore was completed. The actual work took only six-and-a-half-years, but the project was delayed when federal funding stalled because of the Great Depression.
A distinguished quartet
The Mount Rushmore sculpture is comprised of the sculpted faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Why were they chosen?
Rushmore Sculptor Gutzon Borglum selected the four presidents to represent major events in the history of the United States. Washington represents the birth, Jefferson symbolizes the growth or expansion, Lincoln illustrates the preservation and Roosevelt embodies the development.
Who else belongs?
According to an Expedia poll conducted in 2016, President Franklin Roosevelt would be most deserving if another face is ever added to Rushmore. John F. Kennedy ranked second and Ronald Reagan third.
Sources: nps.gov, cnn.com, latimes.com
