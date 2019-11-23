She’s celebrating a birthday
Famous American singer and actress Miley Cyrus turns 27 today (Saturday). Destiny Hope Cyrus (her original name) was born Nov. 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tenn.
Daughter of a country crooner
Cyrus was born to country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, and grew up on her family’s farm outside Nashville. Her sunny disposition as a child earned her the nickname “Smiley Miley.”
TV propelled her to fame
In 2006, Cyrus made her debut in the lead role in “Hannah Montana,” a Disney Channel series about a girl who leads a double life as a normal middle-school student and a glamorous pop singer. It was an immediate smash hit.
A drastic departure
In 2013, Cyrus released the album “Bangerz,” which departed from her earlier work in its embrace of hip-hop influences and its frequently adult-themed lyrics.
Wedding bells delayed
Cyrus dated “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth for three years, and in June 2012, the two got engaged but called it quits the next year. However, they got back together and were married on Dec. 23, 2018. They since have filed for divorce.
