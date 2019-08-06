Birthday awaits baseball star
Mike Trout, a standout player for the Los Angeles Angels, will turn 28 on Wednesday. Michael Nelson Trout was born Aug. 7, 1991, in Millville, N.J.
Father 1st to shine on diamond
Trout’s father, Jeff Trout, realized baseball success before his son was born. Jeff was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Minnesota Twins in 1982 and played in their system for four years.
A top draft pick
Mike Trout proved to be more coveted than his dad, as the Angels selected him in the first round (25th overall) in the 2009 MLB draft.
Arguably the game’s best
Trout has developed into a player many experts consider to be the best in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2011. He has won two American League Most Valuable Player Awards (2014 and 2016) and finished second in the MVP voting four times (2012, 1013, 2015 and 2018).
A wealthy man
Earlier this year, Trout signed a 12-year, $426 million contract with the Angels. It is the richest contract in the history of North American sports.
