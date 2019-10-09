Birthday for Bears’ great
Mike Singletary, a standout linebacker, Chicago Bears’ legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, turns 61 today. Michael Singletary was born Oct. 9, 1958, in Houston, Texas.
Some say ‘Samarai’
Singletary earned the nickname “Samurai Mike’’ during his professional career in recognition of the intimidating focus and intensity he displayed on the field.
He was here not long ago
In October 2015, Singletary was the keynote speaker at the Hundred Club of Kankakee County Annual Dinner held at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
An impressive streak
Singletary played in 10 consecutive NFL Pro Bowls from 1983 through 1992. He was first-team All-Pro in seven of those seasons, and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988.
Later a head coach
From 2008-10, Singletary served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: britannica.com
