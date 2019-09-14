What its origin?
On Sept. 15, 1810, at 11 p.m., Father Miguel Hidalgo, of Dolores, Mexico, rang his church bell to call his parishioners to rally and fight off Spanish rule. He then made a speech to his congregation, and the fight for freedom began.
Celebrate today
A Fiesta in Fall Celebration held in association with Mexican Independence Day will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 14) at Momence’s Island Park. It will feature vendors, free entertainment, music and food, including Mexican corn.
What’s the exact day?
Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16 because the fighting began in earnest on that day in 1810. A decade-long battle ensued before Mexico finally gained independence from Spain.
Hidalgo paid dearly
Hidalgo was defrocked as a priest for his actions by the Spanish Inquisition, and was later beheaded by the civil government as punishment for revolting.
Successor found same fate
Another priest, José María Morelos, took up the mantle of revolution after Hidalgo was killed. But Morelos also was eventually taken before the Inquisition and beheaded.
